Winter weather forecast: Arctic blast to send temperatures plunging on East Coast just before Christmas

While much of the country is currently enjoying above-average temperatures, forecasters say an arctic blast will send temperatures plunging on the East Coast this weekend just ahead of Christmas.

According to the National Weather Service, an arctic airmass “should bring daytime highs down to as much as 15 to 20 degrees below normal” for parts of the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, a clipper system will bring “periods of moderate to heavy snow and gusty winds to the northern Plains and Upper Midwest/Great Lakes” over the next couple of days, the weather service said.

Winter storm watches have been issued for northern and eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota, where 3-6 inches of snow is expected through Saturday.

A storm system crossing the Northern Plains beginning tonight and entering the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes on Thursday is expected to produce a wide swath of moderate snowfall and slippery roads. Attached are the latest chances for at least 4" of snow. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Mlrc4Wuqcg — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) December 18, 2024

“In addition, very strong, gusty winds are expected across the northern Rockies and High Plains,” the weather service added. “This will lead to blowing snow and low visibility where snow is either falling or remains on the ground.”

The system will pass through the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes Thursday, bringing some moderate to locally heavy snowfall across portions of northern Wisconsin before moving East, sending wind chills into the single digits in some parts of New England.

Warm-up on the way for Christmas

The cold snap, however, will be relatively short-lived.

According to the long-range outlook from the weather service’s Climate Prediction Center, above-average temperatures are forecast to spread across much of the country by the middle to end of next week.

And apart from heavy rain in the Pacific Northwest, there are no major weather hazards forecast through Dec. 24.

Record number of holiday travelers expected

That’s good news for the record number of Americans expected to travel during the year-end holiday season.

AAA projects that 119.3 million people will travel 50 miles or more from Saturday, Dec. 21 to Wednesday, Jan. 1 — surpassing the previous high mark set in 2019.

And AAA expects an additional 3 million travelers this holiday season compared to last year.

“This year, with Christmas Day falling on a Wednesday, we’re anticipating record-breaking travel numbers the weekend before and the weekend after the holiday,” AAA Travel Vice President Stacey Barber said in a statement.