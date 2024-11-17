U.S. Postal Service honoring ‘Golden Girl’ Betty White with her own stamp

It has been nearly three years since Golden Girl Betty White died, weeks before she would have made the century mark at 100 years old.

In her honor, the U.S. Postal Service will honor her with a postal stamp next year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The stamp will mimic a 2010 photo taken of White after it was designed by the art director for the postal service.

You can also expect a rollout of a number of new stamps set to debut in 2025.

TRENDING STORIES:

Those stamps will honor nature, history, and cultural icons like White.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group