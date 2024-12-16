Think you know Yahoo's top searches of 2024? Take our quiz to see.

From the Bennifer divorce to record-breaking finishes at the Summer Olympics in Paris, 2024 was a thrilling year for entertainment buffs and sports fanatics alike.

You searched for news, celebrities, teams, video games, awards, championships and millions of other topics on Yahoo Search. But how much of it do you remember? Take our quiz to see if you can correctly guess the No. 1 most-searched music artist, TV show, movie, Olympian, video game and more.

Our Yahoo Trends in 2024 report is based on analyses of internal data from January to November 2024. The project was led by Robin Kwong and Coleen O'Lear. Mark Bowers, Kent Johnson, Mike Bebernes, Jenn Rourke and Ed Hornick contributed.