Video: Out-of-control truck smashes light poles after climbing highway median

A driver in Wisconsin was led away in handcuffs Thursday after the truck he was driving skipped up a highway median and uprooted two light poles.
No one was hurt in the incident on Interstate 43 near Hampton, according to ABC affiliate WISN.
The suspect was arrested by Milwaukee County deputies after they administered a sobriety test, WISN reported.
