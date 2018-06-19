0 Today is Juneteenth; Here's why it's important

ATLANTA - Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, is the name given to emancipation day by African-Americans in Texas. On that day in 1865 Union Major-General Gordon Granger read General Orders, No.3 to the people of Galveston. It stated:

"The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor. The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere."

Large celebrations on June 19 began in 1866 and continued regularly into the early 20th century. The African-Americans treated this day like the Fourth of July and the celebrations contained similar events. In the early days, the celebration included a prayer service, speakers with inspirational messages, reading of the emancipation proclamation, stories from former slaves, food, red soda water, games, rodeos and dances.

Today, Juneteenth is marked as much by tradition as it is by the ways that is has adapted over time. For all of the sports and games and dress that have become a part of some of the celebrations today, the core remains unchanged:

Family

Food

Community

Juneteenth remains remarkably relevant in modern America. It serves as a celebration of the progress attained by generations of fighting for freedoms and rights; it also serves as a reminder of the work yet to come that will be necessary in order to ensure a brighter, more equitable world for all children and future generations.

TRENDING STORIES:

Information from Boston.gov, NPS.gov and Texas State Library and Archives Commission

© 2018 Cox Media Group.