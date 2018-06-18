Burglars make off with $100k in items after rappelling through store ceiling, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police said burglars rappelled through the ceiling of a Best Buy store and stole more than $100,000 dollars worth of Apple products.
Channel 2's Mike Petchenik was at the scene where police compared the crime to a movie heist.
"Someone that comes in, it's a 'Mission Impossible' style burglary," Sgt. Robert Parsons told Petchenik.
