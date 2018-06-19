Sources: Teenage girl beaten to death by brother at Dunwoody apartment complex

Police are investigating a homicide in Dunwoody.
Sources tell Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez a teenage girl was beaten to death by her brother at an apartment complex in Sandy Springs.
We've learned the brother, a man believed to be in his 20's, was arrested a short distance away without incident.
Channel 2 Action News is at the scene and is speaking to investigators to find out what happened for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 and wsbtv.com.
