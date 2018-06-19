  • Sources: Teenage girl beaten to death by brother at Dunwoody apartment complex

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez

    Police are investigating a homicide in Dunwoody. 

    Sources tell Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez a teenage girl was beaten to death by her brother at an apartment complex in Sandy Springs.

    We've learned the brother, a man believed to be in his 20's, was arrested a short distance away without incident.

