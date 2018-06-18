Less than half of potential jurors show up for ‘racially-motivated' murder case

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A murder trial is off to a rocky start in Spalding County after less than half of the summoned potential jurors showed up to court.
We're learning how the trial could now be delayed, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
The trial is for Frank Gebhardt, one of two men accused of killing Timothy Coggins in 1983.
According to prosecutors, Gebhardt and his brother in law, William Moore Sr., bragged about killing the 23-year-old, even arguing over which of them deserved the most credit for his death.
The two men were initially to be tried together, but the defense was able to sever the charges.
[5 things to know about Spalding trial in murder of man dragged behind pickup truck]
In court Monday, Channel 2's Richard Elliot said the judge was angry that only 127 of 325 summoned potential jurors bothered to show up for jury selection.
Witnesses have shared competing theories about motive, but prosecutors have remained resolute that the victim’s skin color hastened his death. Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Ben Coker said Coggins, an African-American, was killed because he was socializing with a white female.
RELATED STORIES:
I've covered hundreds of trials during my career as a reporter. I've never seen less than half of summoned potential jurors show up for jury selection. More at noon. pic.twitter.com/I9a3qAiUlu— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) June 18, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}