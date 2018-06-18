  • 2 Georgia men drown off Florida beach over Father's Day weekend

    PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Two Georgia men drowned in separate incidents off a Panama City Beach over Father's Day weekend, police say.

    A 21-year-old Cartersville man drowned after beachgoers saw him being swept away by a large wave on Sunday. Tony Orlando Jackson's body was found in the water about 2 hours after police responded to a distressed swimmer call. 

    On Saturday, 67-year-old Eugene Spann of Atlanta was pulled from the Gulf of Mexico. Police said he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

