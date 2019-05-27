0 This service dog took the cutest trip to Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fl. - An adorable service dog named Henry just had had the most epic Walt Disney World photo shoot, and we're in love.

The 2-year-old Golden Retriever took the trip with his handler, Jessica Paulsen, to help with his training.

Paulsen, from Nashville, Tennessee, has postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, aka POTS, a condition that affects circulation and can lead to an increased heart rate, lightheadedness and fainting.

Henry helps warn Paulsen when her blood pressure is getting too low and also alerts those around her if she's going to faint.

Paulsen started posting photos of Henry on Instagram in March 2017 for fun and was surprised when it took off.

"I had no intention of sharing his working life, but more people started asking," she told "Good Morning America."

A few videos Paulsen posted training Henry went viral. Now, he has more than 60,000 followers on Instagram.

This was their sixth trip to Walt Disney World, which is good practice for Henry with crowds, Paulsen said. Plus, it makes for great photo ops in front of Cinderella Castle and with characters.

Paulsen said she strives to show all sides of Henry's life to raise awareness about service dogs. There are misconceptions about the real work service dogs do, stemming from instances of dogs posing as fake service animals and the rise of emotional support dogs. Even though she may not look "sick," Paulsen said that he's still critical to her well being.

"Nowadays, there’s a lot of issues with service dogs and people bringing their dogs places," Paulsen told "GMA." "I like to show how much Henry does, and that I can look a certain way and still need him."

Her main goal is to educate people on how to approach service dogs and to bring awareness to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

While traveling with a service dog can be complicated, Paulsen has traveled with Henry to Ireland, New York, Mexico and will head to Switzerland in June.

