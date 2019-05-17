One of the most beloved Internet memes has died: Grumpy Cat.
The cat's owners said Friday morning that she died after complications from a urinary tract infection.
She was 7 years old.
Grumpy Cat rose to internet stardom in 2012. The cat’s real name is Tardar Sauce, and her owner says she has feline dwarfism. In spite of her sourpuss expression, she’s a loving, easygoing pet, according to her owner. Grumpy Cat’s image has been used in countless memes and has inspired books, toys and a TV movie.
Grumpy Cat has more than 10 million social media followers.
Some days are grumpier than others... pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97— Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019
