Teacher placed on leave, accused of calling students ‘monkeys' in Facebook post

ARKANSAS - An elementary school teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave after making a post on social media comparing students to monkeys.
“The monkeys to my zoo came back today,” the Watson Elementary School teacher wrote in a since-deleted post on Facebook after school resumed after the winter break, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. “I’m tired! It’s difficult to train monkeys again.”
The Little Rock School District said it takes the incident seriously and placed the teacher on leave as it investigates.
“As soon as we were made aware of the incident last night, the District immediately began taking appropriate action, per LRSD protocol,” the district said in a statement Friday. “Because it is a personnel matter, we are unable to provide additional comments. However, please be assured that it is the commitment of LRSD to provide educational environments that are nurturing, supportive, safe, and conducive to learning.”
