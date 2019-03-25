ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Members of a University of Michigan sorority who popped balloons as part of a team-building event have apologized for triggering an active shooter alert on campus.
The incident happened March 16, around the same time a vigil was being held nearby for victims of the New Zealand mosque attacks a day earlier.
The alpha Kappa Delta Phi chapter issued an apology in a letter published Sunday in The Michigan Daily.
Sorority members said they're "truly sorry" and should've been more "more cognizant" of their actions.
Alerts issued by the school told students near Mason Hall to "run, hide, fight."
Authorities later said there had been "balloon popping activity" in the area and there was no "malicious intent" behind the activity.
The letter said sorority members stand "in solidarity with our fellow Muslim students and marginalized communities."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
