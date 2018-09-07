Rapper Mac Miller dead at 26, according to reports

Reports say rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26.
Miller, whose real name is Malcolm McCormick, grew up in Pittsburgh.
Multiple news outlets and people in the music industry reported his death Friday afternoon.
Miller had been known to struggle with drug abuse.
He dated pop singer Ariana Grande for almost two years until they broke up this spring.
Miller was scheduled to perform in Atlanta in November.
