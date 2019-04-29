ATLANTA - Atlanta-based singer Peabo Bryson has suffered a mild heart attack, according to a statement from his representative.
The Grammy-winning singer fell ill at his home early Saturday morning.
He is currently listed in stable condition at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta. Bryson, 68, is awake and responsive.
“Both his medical team and family are optimistic for a speedy recovery,” according to the statement.
The family requests privacy at this time, although “ thoughts and prayers of friends and fans are welcomed and appreciated."
The soul balladeer is known for his romantic duets with Roberta Flack (“Tonight I Celebrate My Love”), Celine Dion (“Beauty and the Beast”) and Regina Belle (“A Whole New World”).
He also maintained a long friendship with the late Aretha Franklin. Following her death last summer, Bryson said, “To be asked to be in her presence was like a command performance from the queen. You were awestruck.”
In his own 40-plus year career, Bryson earned two Grammy Awards - in 1993 and 1994 - for his duets with Dion and Belle.
Bryson's most recent album, “Stand for Love,” arrived in August. He performed at Atlanta's City Winery in January and has several upcoming concerts on the docket.
Bryson's shows this weekend in Ohio have been canceled, but no decisions have been made about future engagements, including his July concert scheduled for Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre in Mableton.
This article was written by Shelia Poole and Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
