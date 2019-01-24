UPDATE: All 5 victims of Florida bank shooting were women, police say

SEBRING, Fla. - Florida authorities said five women were killed when a gunman opened fire at a SunTrust bank in Sebring Wednesday.
Authorities released the names of two of the victims in an emotional news conference Thursday. The other three victims' families asked that they not be identified.
Authorities said Cynthia Watson and Marisol Lopez were among the dead. Watson was a customer at the bank and Lopez was an employee, officials said.
We'll have the latest details on this developing investigation, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said that accused shooter Zephen Xaver, 21, went in to the bank Wednesday around 12:30 p.m.. "He then shot everyone in the bank," Hoglund said, through tears.
Hoglund said Xaver then called 911 and said he had killed 5 people.
Officials said they believe the act was random and they don't know of any connection between anyone at the bank and Xaver. They said that despite earlier reports, they don't believe Xaver intended to rob the bank.
SWAT teams were brought in to negotiate with Xaver, who eventually surrendered.
"Yesterday our world's were rocked by something that we can't even fathom here," one official said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}