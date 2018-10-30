Notorious mobster James 'Whitey' Bulger found dead in prison, officials say

Notorious Irish-American crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger has been found dead in prison the day he was transferred a new facility in West Virginia, according to our Cox Media Group sister station Boston 25 News.
Bulger was 89. The Federal Bureau of Prisons online inmate log on Tuesday listed Bulger as an inmate at USP Hazelton, a high-security prison with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp in Bruceton Mills.
Bulger was serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2013 of a litany of crimes, including participating in 11 murders. He was one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives for 16 years until his 2011 arrest in Santa Monica, California.
The mobster's involvement in South Boston's violent Winter Hill Gang was the inspiration for several films and TV shows including Martin Scorsese film "The Departed," which won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2006.
