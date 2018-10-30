COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County SWAT officers are on the scene after a man barricaded himself inside a home off Windy Hill Road and Austell Road.
Police confirmed to Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose that the SWAT situation is in the 2300 block of Arkose Drive. The home is located near a daycare center along with dozens of other businesses.
"It is absolute chaos. Nobody can get through. They’re locking down the streets right and left," a neighbor told Jose.
Our reporter and photographer are LIVE at the scene following new developments
#BREAKING Cobb PD have a home surrounded on Arkose Drive. We’ve been moved back so we’re not in the line of fire. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/76rFVXc45Q— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) October 30, 2018
Arkose Drive is shut down along with a stretch of Austell Road closed between Windy Hill Road and County Service Parkway. Everyone should avoid the area, police said.
Austell Rd remains closed between Windy Hill Rd and County Services Pkwy. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are on scene as the situation continues. More updates soon. pic.twitter.com/Njino1VwEC— Cobb County Police (@cobbpolice1) October 30, 2018
