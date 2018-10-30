Teacher getting groceries from car forced into apartment, sexually assaulted, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are trying to find the person they say raped a woman in her apartment while her son was in another room.
The victim, a teacher, said last week that the man forced her back into her apartment at the Battle Creek Apartments and raped her. According to authorities, he held a knife at her throat and raped her with her 5-year-old child in another room.
We've been reporting on the search for the man who is accused of attacking five women over a two-year span.
We're working to find out if this could be connected to the same person we've been reporting on over the last two years, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
