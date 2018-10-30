UNION COUNTY, N.C. - Authorities filed criminal charges against a North Carolina woman for driving around barricades on N.C. Highway 218 last month during Hurricane Florence, an act that led to the drowning of her 1-year-old son, officials said.
Dazia Ideah Lee, 20, of Charlotte, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge of driving on a closed/unopened highway.
The Union County Sheriff's Office has filed charges against Dazia Ideah Lee. She is the mother who police say drove around a barricade during Hurricane Florence. Her son Kaiden was swept away by floodwaters @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/7IkagBdmkr— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 29, 2018
They said the mother continued driving on N.C. 218 until her vehicle came across rushing water flowing across the road. Her car left the road but eventually stopped among a group of trees at Richardson Creek near New Salem.
Authorities said the mother was able to free herself and Kaiden Lee-Welch from the vehicle, but she lost her grip on him in the rushing water.
