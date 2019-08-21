Moe's, McAlister's, Schlotzsky's latest victims of data breach, company says

ATLANTA - The company that owns Moe's Southwest Grill, Schlotzsky's and McAlister's Deli restaurants confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it had unauthorized activity on payment processing computers at a number of locations for the three chains.
A spokeswoman for Atlanta-based Focus Brands Inc. said the company's investigation "is focused on transactions that occurred from April 2019 into July 2019."
"We believe the actions we have taken have stopped unauthorized activity, and cybersecurity firms have been engaged to determine the specific restaurants and time frames involved," Angie Champsaur said in the statement. "Law enforcement and the payment card networks have been notified. The findings from the investigation will also be used to implement enhanced security measures."
Focus Brands also owns Auntie Anne's, Carvel, Cinnabon and Jamba Juice, but Champsaur said the breach did not involve those chains.
The company has not said which restaurant locations the breach is tied to. Champsaur said the investigation is ongoing.
