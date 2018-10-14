Lucky driver survives after plywood flies through windshield

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida driver had a 'Final-Destination'-style moment when a huge piece of plywood flew through the car's windshield.
Brevard County Fire and Rescue tweeted the horrifying image of the wood appearing to nearly slice the car's roof off.
The accident happened on Interstate 95 in Rockledge on Friday.
Police say that miraculously, the driver wasn't harmed and refused to be taken to the hospital.
Lucky Motorist; BCFR units responded to Interstate 95 NB MM197 in Rockledge this afternoon for a piece of plywood impaled into a windshield. The driver was unharmed and refused transport. #ROCKLEDGE #INTERSTATE95 #BCFR #BREVARDSBRAVEST #BREVARDCOUNTY #MOVEOVER pic.twitter.com/tF7IJCJuUe— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) October 12, 2018
— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) October 13, 2018
