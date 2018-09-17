ATLANTA - Sandy Springs-based UPS said it is hiring about 100,000 temporary workers for the holiday shipping season.
The jobs are to help handle the huge volume of packages shipped starting in November and continuing through January.
The full-time and part-time seasonal jobs are for package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers, and can be an entry point for a full-time job at the shipping giant.
Many UPS executives, including CEO David Abney, started out as part-time workers, and the company says about 35 percent of the people hired as seasonal package handlers get permanent positions after the holidays.
