SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Police are searching a Salt Lake City house as part of an investigation into a missing University of Utah student.
Salt Lake City Assistant Police Chief Tim Doubt said Wednesday night that detectives were serving a search warrant at the home in relation to the case, but refused to provide any more details.
Doubt said police were expected to be at the house through the night.
Mackenzie Lueck disappeared after taking a Lyft car June 17 from the airport to a park located miles from her apartment.
Investigators said she met someone there at about 3 a.m. and didn't seem distressed.
Police had said there was no evidence of foul play, but they were worried she has missed classes and flights. The Lyft driver has been cleared.
Lueck was texting with someone shortly before she disappeared, but police said that person is not considered a suspect.
