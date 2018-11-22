Georgia grocery stores, pharmacies open on Thanksgiving Day 2018

ATLANTA - Whether you’re making last-minute runs to the grocery store or pharmacy hours before Thanksgiving dinner, plenty of local grocers and pharmacies will be offering regular or limited hours on Thursday, Nov. 22.
These stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day:
Note: Be sure to call ahead of time to confirm your local store hours.
- CVS Pharmacy: Most stores open, but pharmacy hours vary. Contact your local store for specific open and close times. Find a store.
- The Fresh Market: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find a store.
- Kroger: Regular hours at all stories, but pharmacy hours may vary. Find a store.
- Rite Aid: Most stores will hold regular hours, but pharmacy hours vary. Contact your local store for specific open and close times. Find a store.
- Target: Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Closes at 1 a.m. Find a store.
- Walgreens: Most stores open, but pharmacy hours vary. Contact your local store for specific open and close times. Find a store.
- Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market: 6 a.m. to midnight (select stores open 24 hours) Find a store.
- Whole Foods Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (select stores open until 4 p.m.) Find a store.
