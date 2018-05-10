Florida middle school teacher accused of 'foot fetish' loses teaching license

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - For six years, suspicions persisted about Kenneth Phillips’ relationship with his adolescent students at a South Florida middle school and his seeming infatuation with bare feet.
Nearly a decade after the first concerns were documented, the 60-year-old former teacher at Jupiter Middle has now been compelled to give up his teaching license.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mom hears 15-year-old daughter's murder through phone call
- Alligator spotted in pond where crews searching for missing boy
- Police: 11-year-old girl attacked in mall restroom, father tackles suspect in food court
His co-workers began worrying about his behavior as early as 2009, when a school technician told police he walked into the English teacher’s classroom unannounced and spotted him with a student in his classroom, the lights dimmed and Phillips’ shoes off.
In 2012, a teacher concerned about Phillips’ overly friendly relations with students reported him to police, saying she had seen him with a student’s bare feet in his lap.
School district police learned that Phillips permitted students to remove their socks in class and store them in his mini-refrigerator.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}