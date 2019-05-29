0 Exotic dancer was driving drunk when she hit, killed 3 teens, police say

MIAMI - An exotic dancer leaving a Miami nightclub was driving drunk when she plowed into three teenagers, killing all of them, early Saturday, according to police.

Mariam Coulibaly, 31, was charged with three counts of DUI manslaughter and three counts of vehicular manslaughter late Tuesday, according to the North Miami Police Department.

"The North Miami Police Department will continue to work with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office to ensure the prosecution of this case," the department said in a statement. "Furthermore, we will collaborate with our community partners to assist and provide support to the victims’ families."

Gideon Desir, 13, Lens Desir, 15, and Richecarde Dumay, 17, were killed while they were walking to a bus stop at about 5 a.m. The trio, members of Little Haiti Football Club, was heading to a soccer tournament in Weston, about 30 miles northwest of North Miami.

Coulibaly, who was also hurt in the accident, was still being held at Aventura Hospital and Medical Center late Tuesday, according to Miami ABC affiliate WPLG.

Sources told WPLG she was at the strip club the night before the accident.

She was also driving on a suspended license, according to the Miami Herald.

"Our hearts go out to the loved ones of these young boys as they mourn this tragic loss," Danielle Levine Cava, Miami-Dade commissioner for District 8, said in a statement. "We can and must do better to ensure the safety of pedestrians."

Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime, who was sworn in Tuesday evening, mentioned the three teens during the ceremony.

The announcement of charges against Coulibaly brought to an end frustration from the parents, who believed the police were not being upfront about the case.

"For some reason, we're protecting the identity of somebody that has killed and murdered three young boys," Brett Rosen, an attorney for the boys' families, had told WPLG early Tuesday. The families did not know the identity of the driver for three days.

A GoFundMe page set up for the boys had raised $61,000 for funeral expenses as of early Wednesday morning.

This article was written by Mark Osborne with ABC News.

