0 DNA leads to arrest of woman who allegedly left baby in a ditch to die 38 years ago: Police

SOUIX FALLS, SD - New DNA technology has led to the arrest on Friday of a South Dakota woman who is being charged with murder for allegedly leaving her newborn in a ditch 38 years ago, according to police.

On Feb. 28, 1981, a full-term baby boy was found in a blanket in the cold in Sioux Falls, police said. The baby had been born alive, but died from exposure to the elements, a coroner said, according to Sioux Falls police.

No suspects or family members were identified, police said. A cemetery interred the baby and give him the name of Andrew John Doe, police said.

These pictures were on display during the press conference. The one in black and white is of the scene in 1981 when officers were there after the baby was found. The second is the baby’s grave at St. Michael’s Cemetery. @ksfynews pic.twitter.com/JyjecYwyoY — Vanessa Gomez (@VanessagKSFY) March 8, 2019

After nearly four decades on Friday morning, the baby's mother, 57-year-old Theresa Bentaas, was arrested and accused of leaving the baby alive in the ditch, Sioux Falls police said at a news conference. She was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter, police said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The baby's father was also interviewed, but not arrested because "it was determined that at that time they were young teenagers and he did not know," Sioux Falls police Detective Michael Webb said.

The cold case first heated up 10 years ago as DNA technology advanced and investigators looked into obtaining DNA from the unidentified baby, Webb said.

Read more of this article from ABC News here.

The grave of Baby Andrew is uncovered with items left on it at St. Michael’s Cemetery. The baby was buried there on March 7th, 1981. @ksfynews pic.twitter.com/BKO3dsWiNW — Vanessa Gomez (@VanessagKSFY) March 8, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.