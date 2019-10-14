Check out the epic Halloween costumes this mom crochets for her kids

By: Nicole Pelletiere for ABC News via GMA

MENTOR, Ohio - This mom's crocheting skills are putting our Halloween game to shame.

Stephanie Pokorny, of Mentor, Ohio, has created some impressive costumes for her sons, Jack, 4, and Jacob, 7.

From head-to-toe, Pokorny has crocheted some memorable characters including Predator, Papa Smurf, ET, a garden gnome, Pennywise from "IT" and more.

"People love it ... a lot of times they'll be like, 'Holy smokes, what is this?'" said Pokorny, who is also mom to Billy, 22, and Max, 17. "I want to be able to enjoy October with the kids so I make sure the costumes are done in September."

Pokorny told "GMA" the first costume she crocheted was the caterpillar from "Alice in Wonderland" in 2015 for Jack.

Since then, she's crafted an array of costumes and even owns her own Etsy shop and website, Crochetverse.com.

Pokorny said it takes about 50 hours -- spread over two weeks -- to crochet a costume.

This year, Jack is dressing as Skeletor and Jacob will be the alien from Ridley Scott's eponymous film.

Jacob's costume was make with glow-in-the-dark paint and even lights up.

"It's outrageous how much it glows. ... It's my favorite discovery this year," Pokorny said.

Jack, Jacob and their costumes were recently featured in the "Ripley's Believe It Or Not! Beyond The Bizarre" 2019 version of the book series.

Mom said the boys are excited to model their latest looks while trick-or-treating on Oct. 31.

