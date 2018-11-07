ATLANTA - On Wednesday, organizers announced the line-up for the first ever Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival, which will be held Jan 31 - Feb. 2 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Headliners include Bruno Mars and Cardi B and Aerosmith, plus a "Welcome to Atlanta" showcase with Atlanta hip-hop legend Ludacris and friends, as well as a special Quality Control Music showcase featuring Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil baby and more. The festival is hosted by Bud Light and On Location Experiences.
“Atlanta is a city with such a strong music culture that we wanted to work together with our partners at On Location Experiences to bring a music festival to the city that has something for everyone and pays homage to the city’s history of iconic music,” said Shana Barry, Director of Experiential, Bud Light. “Between bringing some of the biggest acts out there right now along with some local Atlanta flavor, we hope that we can give people a chance to come together, drink a few beers and have an unforgettable experience during Super Bowl weekend.”
The festival will also feature celebrity and athlete appearances.
Atlanta producer Jermaine Dupri will also produce a free concert series in the days leading up to Super Bowl LIII. The 6-day Super Bowl LIVE concert series will take place in the days leading up to the game at Centennial Olympic Park.
LINE-UP:
Thursday: Ludacris & Friends, Quality Control Presents: Migos, Lil Yachty, & Lil Baby. Plus, Metro Boomin + Special Guests, a DJ set by Lil Jon, & more
Friday: Aerosmith and special guest
Saturday: Bruno Mars and Cardi B.
