Broadway legend Carol Channing dies at 97

Broadway legend Carol Channing has died at age 97.
Channing was one of America's most beloved theatrical legends. Known for Broadway's Hello, Dolly! and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, the actress wrote an autobiography in 2002, Just Lucky I Guess: A Memoir of Sorts. The book takes the reader behind the scenes of her life, and talks about other stars she met along the way, including Marilyn Monroe, Barbra Streisand and Marlon Brandon.
We're working to learn more about her impact, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
Channing was among one of the first performers at the first Super Bowl in 1967.
BREAKING: Publicist: Broadway legend Carol Channing dies at age 97.— The Associated Press (@AP) January 15, 2019
TRENDING STORIES:
- Newlywed charged with bride's murder outside Popeye's
- Truck carrying $10M worth of liquid meth busted at repair shop, DEA says
- Trump serves fast-food smorgasbord to Clemson Tigers during White House celebration
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}