Broadway legend Carol Channing dies at 97

    Broadway legend Carol Channing has died at age 97.

    Channing was one of America's most beloved theatrical legends. Known for Broadway's Hello, Dolly! and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, the actress wrote an autobiography in 2002, Just Lucky I Guess: A Memoir of Sorts. The book takes the reader behind the scenes of her life, and talks about other stars she met along the way, including Marilyn Monroe, Barbra Streisand and Marlon Brandon.

    Channing was among one of the first performers at the first Super Bowl in 1967.

