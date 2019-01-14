  • Truck carrying $10M worth of liquid meth busted at repair shop, DEA says

    By: Chris Jose

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A massive drug bust at a Cobb County repair shop ended with 150 pounds of liquid methamphetamine of the streets, according to the DEA.

    The DEA told Channel 2’s Chris Jose that the drugs seized from the Marietta repair shop are worth about $10 million. One man has been arrested in connection with the bust.

    Police said the drugs were concealed within the gas tank of a tractor-trailer. The repair shop had been under surveillance by undercover agents.

