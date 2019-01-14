0 Brian Kemp hours away from inauguration as Georgia's new governor

ATLANTA - By this afternoon, Georgia will have its 83rd governor.

Governor-elect Brian Kemp is set to be sworn in in front of a crowd of nearly 8,000 people.

Preparations are continuing inside and outside McCamish Pavilion.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach was there as crews started to secure the parking lots around the arena.

Inside, he could see people testing the big video boards this morning, showing images of the next governor.

Kemp’s swearing-in will take place at 2 p.m. today, following the tradition of past governors taking the oath at the pavilion.

[READ: Governor-elect Brian Kemp names his full transition team]

An exception was Gov. Nathan Deal’s ceremony, which was scaled back and moved due to winter weather.

The governor-elect’s press secretary spoke with Channel 2 Action News last week leading up to the inauguration, and said he expects the arena to be at full capacity, or around 8,000 people attending.

“I think that kind of creates a connection between the people and the government and I think that’s important and think the governor thinks that as well,” Cody Hall said.

Following the swearing-in, the new governor will travel to the state Capitol, where for the first time, make his review of Georgia National Guard troops outside Liberty Plaza.

INAUGURATION SCHEDULE

10 a.m.: Prayer service at The Cathedral of St. Philip

2 p.m.: Formal swearing-in ceremony at Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion

4:30 p.m.: Review of the Troops at Liberty Plaza

