HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A gunman is dead after an officer-involved shooting at a dermatology office in Hall County, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.
Gainesville police said they received a 911 call about a hostage situation at Lanier Dermatology off South Enota Drive.
As the officers approached the man, he showed his gun and officers fired shots, according to a Gainesville police spokesman.
Police in Hall County are investigating an officer involved shooting at Lanier Dermatology on South Enota. PD says call came into 911 of a man with a gun. PD got on scene and confronted and shot the man. He later died. Updates on @wsbtv Ch 2 Action News at 4. pic.twitter.com/3bTd0rtf3l— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) January 14, 2019
The gunman was transported to the hospital where he later died.
"Officers encountered gunman, shots were fired. All officers and citizens are OK," police said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is at the scene to take over the investigation.
The #GBI has responded to an officer involved shooting at the request of @COGPolice. We are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/EjVPifTzd0— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) January 14, 2019
