    HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A gunman is dead after an officer-involved shooting at a dermatology office in Hall County, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

    Gainesville police said they received a 911 call about a hostage situation at Lanier Dermatology off South Enota Drive.

    As the officers approached the man, he showed his gun and officers fired shots, according to a Gainesville police spokesman. 

    The gunman was transported to the hospital where he later died.

    "Officers encountered gunman, shots were fired. All officers and citizens are OK," police said.

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is at the scene to take over the investigation.

