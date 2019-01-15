0 Trump serves fast-food smorgasbord to Clemson Tigers during White House celebration

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The champion Clemson Tigers celebrated their Jan. 7 victory at the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship with a visit to Washington and the White House Monday.

President Donald Trump rose to the occasion by providing the team with a fast-food feast that included enough junk food to clog the arteries of even the healthiest of people.

In comments before the team’s arrival, Trump said he believed the athletes were going to love the menu, according to The Washington Post.

“I think we are going to serve McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King with some pizza. I really mean it,” Trump said.

“It will be interesting. I would think that’s their favorite food. So, we’ll see what happens,” he added.

TRENDING STORIES:

Trump paid for the meal himself, CNN reported, because of the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Staffers who handle catering events are either furloughed or snowed-in at home, according to CNN.

POTUS with “great American food” for Clemson Tigers visiting WH. pic.twitter.com/VgmQeXNhk6 — Roberta Rampton (@robertarampton) January 14, 2019

Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said Trump was looking forward to the gathering.

“The president wanted to host a fun event to celebrate the College Football National Champion Clemson Tigers,” Hogan told CNN in a statement.

“Because the Democrats refuse to negotiate on border security, much of the residence staff at the White House is furloughed -- so the president is personally paying for the event to be catered with some of everyone’s fast foods,” he said.

The government partially shut down on Dec. 22, 2018, when Trump rejected negotiations with Democrats, who refused to give him $5 billion for a border wall with Mexico, something Trump promised during the 2016 campaign.

The Tigers beat the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide 44-16 in the College Football Playoff National Championship, winning the championship and a visit to the Trump White House.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.