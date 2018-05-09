0 Brazen jewelry store smash-and-grab caught on surveillance video

CARY, Nc. - An audacious smash and grab at a North Carolina jewelry store has been captured on surveillance video.

Thieves robbed Artisan Jewelers in Cary, North Carolina, of an estimated $500,000 worth of high-end merchandise in just five minutes, owner Malik Saeed told ABC-owned station WTVD-TV.

The masked thieves smashed the glass on the door of a non-operating spa to gain entry to the mall where Artisan Jewelers is located, heading straight to the jewelry store.

The surveillance video showed two men using what appeared to be a rock or concrete block to smash the glass front door and enter the store. The men then used a hammer to smash open cases of valuable merchandise, such as jewelry and Rolex watches.

The thieves have not yet been found, but they left behind a few clues. One of the men in the surveillance video walked with an unusual gait. Additionally, a few drops of blood were found at the scene.

Saeed hypothesizes one of the thieves may have cut himself despite wearing gloves, and said police collected samples of the blood, which could provide DNA evidence for any future arrests made by police.

"It's not only me. I have five employees over here," Saeed told WTVD-TV in regards to the impact of the robbery on his business. "How are we going to get back on track and make sure we take care of everybody the way we normally do? It's a massive loss."

Cary police and Saeed are offering a reward for any information leading to arrests.

