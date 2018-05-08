State opens investigation into new claims of irregularities in Atlanta mayoral runoff election

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that there are new questions about the integrity of last year's Atlanta mayor's race.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant confirmed with Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s office recently launched a new investigation into last December’s runoff election between Kiesha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood.
The specific claims that investigators are looking into and what Bottoms’ opponent had to say about the investigation, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
Bottoms beat Norwood by a margin of 821 votes out of about 90,000 that were cast.
