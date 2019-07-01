Atlanta native Lil Nas X sets record with longest-running No.1 hip-hop song in history

ATLANTA - "Old Town Road" is the song many of us cannot get out of our heads, and now it has made history on the Billboard charts.
The Billy Ray Cyrus-assisted song was the breakout single for 20-year-old Montero Hill, better known as Lil Nas X, who was born in Atlanta.
While the song's "country-rap" genre caused much controversy, it became a viral hit online before peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in April.
The song has stayed at No. 1 consecutively for 13 weeks, making it the longest-running hip-hop song at No. 1, breaking the 12-week record previously held by "See You Again," by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth; "Boom Boom Pow," by The Black Eyed Peas; and "Lose Yourself," by Eminem.
If the song dominates the charts for three more weeks, Hill and Cyrus will tie Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” for the all-time record of 16 weeks.
We'll be rooting for the Atlanta-native 'til we can't no more!
