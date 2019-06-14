Kids hilariously serenade Atlanta police horses with 'Old Town Road'

ATLANTA - Two very patient Atlanta police horses got a big welcome Thursday when a group of kids at a local pool serenaded them with Atlanta rapper Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road."
Because, of course.
Video the Atlanta Police Department posted to Instagram shows the kids (loudly) singing to the horses of the Atlanta Police Mounted Patrol when they ambled by the Grant Park pool.
"I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road, I'm gonna ride til I can't no more!" the kids shouted from the other side of the fence while the horses seemed to bob their heads in time with the music.
Add this sweet moment to the list of the most "Atlanta" things to ever happen in our city.
Mounted Commander Lt. Greg Lyon sang along while patrolling on Drifter.
Last week, Lil Nas X surprised a group of youth by performing hte hit at the city's Summer Youth Engagemetn Program.
