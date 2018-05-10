0 Americans are more anxious than last year, new poll finds

Anxiety levels are high among adults in the United States. In fact, people are more anxious than they were last year, according to a new report.

The American Psychological Association recently released the results of a poll that tested the anxiety levels of 1,000 Americans

After analyzing the results, they found that nearly 39 percent of Americans reported they were more anxious in 2018 than they were in 2017. Another 39 percent said they were equally anxious, while 19 percent said they were less anxious.

TRENDING STORIES:

Mom hears 15-year-old daughter's murder through phone call

Alligator spotted in pond where crews searching for missing boy

Police: 11-year-old girl attacked in mall restroom, father tackles suspect in food court Safety, health and finances seemed to cause people the most stress, according to the poll. Sixty-eight percent said “keeping myself or my family safe” and “my health” made them extremely or somewhat anxious. Another 67 percent said “paying my bills or expenses” made them feel the same. Politics and interpersonal relationships were next on the list with 56 and 48 percent, respectively. Scientists also evaluated mental health care. More than half of the participants said they had never sought care from a mental health professional. However, 86 percent believe someone’s mental health has an impact on their physical health, and 75 percent said untreated mental illness has a significant negative impact on the U.S. economy. Another 50 percent believe there is less stigma associated with people with mental illness than there was 10 years ago, and just 12 percent think policymakers in Washington, D.C. consider mental health a top priority.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.