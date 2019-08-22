0 30-year-old man crushed to death by falling elevator in freak accident

NEW YORK - A 30-year-old man was killed in a freak accident when the elevator he was exiting in his New York City apartment building suddenly plummeted, crushing him in the process, ABC News reports.

The man, identified as Samuel Charles Waisbren, was a resident of the building at 344 Third Avenue in the Kips Bay neighborhood of New York City, police said.

Waisbren was exiting the elevator in the building's lobby after two other passengers had already left the elevator just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to ABC New York City station WABC-TV.

When the doors began to close, the elevator unexpectedly malfunctioned and dropped to the basement. Waisbren became trapped between the elevator and the shaft wall, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters had to rescue three other people who were trapped inside the elevator and witnessed the horror.

Waisbren's heartbroken father, Charles Waisbren, told WABC-TV in a phone interview that the elevators were "always broken."

"He is not going to be able to be a father, have a family and live the life we all hoped for him," he said.

One resident of the building, which is called Manhattan Promenade, told WABC-TV on Thursday that riding the elevator was scary and that it reminded her of a Halloween ride.

"They always jump between floors," the resident told WABC-TV. "It's really bad."

Anand Sanwal, the CEO and co-founder of CB Insights, where Waisbren worked, said in a statement that "Sam was a great friend to many at CB Insights, and his wit, humor and intellect will be missed. We are shocked and stunned by his loss and will miss him dearly. Our thoughts are with his family."

In May, the city's Department of Buildings fined Manhattan Promenade $1,280 because it had found that a door-zone restrictor in one of the 22-story building's elevators had been tampered with and "rendered inoperative." WABC-TV said the building had two elevators but it was unclear which elevator was involved in the fine.

"DOB is investigating this incident aggressively and will take all appropriate enforcement actions. Elevators are the safest form of travel in New York due to the city’s stringent inspection and safety requirements. We’re determined to find out what went wrong at this building and seek ways to prevent incidents like this in the future," it said in a statement.

The incident was captured by the apartment building's surveillance system and the police were reviewing that footage.

This story was written by Enjoli Frnacis, Aaron Katersky and Stephanie Fuerte for ABC News,

© 2019 Cox Media Group.