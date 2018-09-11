2 Chainz's Pink Trap House is back! This time it's haunted

ATLANTA - The original Pink Trap House may be up for demolition, but 2 Chainz is reincarnating it as a haunted house this fall.
The Atlanta rapper is collaborating with 13 Stories, a Newnan haunted house recognized as one of the scariest Halloween experiences in America, to create a hip-hop-themed haunted house.
The Haunted Pink Trap, inspired by some of the most iconic scenes from urban classic films, will include three phases.
In the first, guests will walk through a traditional haunted house. In the second, they will ward off zombies with custom artillery and, in the third, they must depend on sound and touch to complete a maze of rooms blindfolded. Attendees are able to opt out of any phase.
The attraction follows the holiday version of the Pink Trap and the original, which became a social media sensation last year after 2 Chainz flipped a rental, located at 1530 Howell Mill, to promote his album “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.” The owner plans to demolish the original home, according to a recent AJC report.
As for the Haunted Pink Trap House, its doors will open Sept. 21 and it will run through Nov. 11 at 13 Stories Haunted House, 329 Temple Ave., Newnan. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online. Priority entry tickets and limited edition merchandise are also available.
