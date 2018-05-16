2 alligators found dead with tails missing in Florida

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told news outlets they were contacted Sunday about the alligators discovered in Myakka City. FWC spokeswoman Melody Kilborn said officers went to the scene and collected images of the reptiles.
FWC law enforcement officials confirmed Monday they are investigating but additional information was not available.
Crystal Ingramm told The Sarasota Herald-Tribune that she and her husband had found the gators in a grassy area along a road. Ingramm says they were roughly 3 feet long and it appeared their tails were cut off.
In Florida, it is illegal to injure or kill an alligator. But, hunting them is permitted during the statewide season that begins Aug. 15 and ends Nov. 1.
Information from: Sarasota (Fla.) Herald-Tribune, http://www.heraldtribune.com
