'It's time!': Mariah Carey officially kicks off the Christmas season

NEW YORK - Halloween is over and it's officially Christmas season, as far as Mariah Carey is concerned.
In a video posted to social media Friday, the Queen of Christmas is seen lying in bed still wearing her '80s rocker Halloween costume.
The time on her phone reads 11:59 p.m. As soon as the clock strikes midnight, her phone starts ringing with a call from Santa. The ringtone, of course, plays the beginning instrumental of Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You."
Breaking news ❄️ pic.twitter.com/PBwOYLRpJK— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2019
Carey -- now in bed wearing Christmas PJs -- picks up the call and hears a hearty "Ho, ho, ho!" from Santa. "It's time!" she sings, then cheers, "Woooo!"
And indeed, the holidays are now in full swing for the singer."All I Want for Christmas Is You," including never-before-seen footage from the original video shoot in upstate New York in 1993.
TRENDING STORIES:
On Friday, she released "Merry Christmas (Deluxe Anniversary Edition)," commemorating the 25th anniversary of her iconic Christmas album. The two-disc set features previously unreleased recordings, bonus material and new packaging.
Carey shared a new music video for "All I Want for Christmas Is You," including never-before-seen footage from the original video shoot in upstate New York in 1993.
And if that isn't enough Christmas cheer for you, Mariah's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" tour kicks off with Las Vegas dates on Nov. 22 and runs through Dec. 15.
This article was written by Andrea Tuccillo via Good Morning America/ABC News.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}