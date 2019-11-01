0 Halloween party fight leads to pipe burst, water 'gushing' from ceiling at apartments

ATLANTA - Atlanta fire is at apartment building popular with Georgia State University students where they are working to repair a pipe burst with the water.

Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is at the scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning where crews are working to make the repairs on Ellis Street NE and Piedmont Avenue NE in downtown Atlanta.

Students, who were waiting outside in the cold, told Pozen that there was a Halloween party inside the MIX building last night, and that a pipe burst inside. They said water was gushing from the ceiling. Nine floors were flooded.

Firefighters told Channel 2 Action News that a fight between two women led to the pipe burst and that two people are in custody.

"All I know is what the girls over there told me, which was basically that this all happened over a fight over a boy. This just goes to show, boys are not worth it. You're not here for that," said student Angel Onyori.

Students were forced outside for hours. Temperatures overnight dropped into the mid-30s.

This GSU student told me the floors of The Mix are completely flooded. Water everywhere. I just spoke with @ATLFireRescue they say it all started with fight -- two women. This student told me the fight was over a man. I'm live at the top of the hour. pic.twitter.com/jSJzzuszHG — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) November 1, 2019

Water is coming out of this Georgia State student housing building. Students I talked with said this has been going on for hours. Working to learn what happened. pic.twitter.com/DH4yhxtbi1 — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) November 1, 2019

