  • Halloween party fight leads to pipe burst, water 'gushing' from ceiling at apartments

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta fire is at apartment building popular with Georgia State University students where they are working to repair a pipe burst with the water. 

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is at the scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning where crews are working to make the repairs on Ellis Street NE and Piedmont Avenue NE in downtown Atlanta. 

    Students, who were waiting outside in the cold, told Pozen that there was a Halloween party inside the MIX building last night, and that a pipe burst inside. They said water was gushing from the ceiling. Nine floors were flooded. 

    We're working to learn more about the damage, throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News 

    Firefighters told Channel 2 Action News that a fight between two women led to the pipe burst and that two people are in custody. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    "All I know is what the girls over there told me, which was basically that this all happened over a fight over a boy. This just goes to show, boys are not worth it. You're not here for that," said student Angel Onyori. 

    Students were forced outside for hours. Temperatures overnight dropped into the mid-30s. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories