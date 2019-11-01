  • Nearly a dozen kids were found to be self-harming at 1 metro school, police say

    By: Lauren Davis

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County school is investigating after nearly a dozen students were found self-harming. 

    Freedom Middle School in Stone Mountain reportedly has 11 students who are self-harming. 

    The DeKalb County Police Department says they are investigating.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    One parent told Channel 2's Lauren Davis he is alarmed by the numbers. 

    "That's an unusually high number. That's kind of concerning. I hope they deal with it," the parent said. 

    The resources the district is bringing in to help the students, TONIGHT AT 11. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories