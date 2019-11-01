Nearly a dozen kids were found to be self-harming at 1 metro school, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County school is investigating after nearly a dozen students were found self-harming.
Freedom Middle School in Stone Mountain reportedly has 11 students who are self-harming.
The DeKalb County Police Department says they are investigating.
One parent told Channel 2's Lauren Davis he is alarmed by the numbers.
"That's an unusually high number. That's kind of concerning. I hope they deal with it," the parent said.
The resources the district is bringing in to help the students, TONIGHT AT 11.
