Woman found shot to death on I-85 in Gwinnett County; traffic impacted in area

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County authorities are investigating a woman's death on Interstate 85 north.
Police said the scene is in the HOV lane just south of Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
According to the Medical Examiner's Office, the death does not appear to be a suicide. Officials said the woman died from a gunshot wound.
Police said that there were no other people inside of the car when officers arrived.
Gwinnett's homicide unit and crime scene unit are investigating.
Multiple lanes are closed due to the investigation.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene -- Watch Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story
Homicide Investigation: CID is investigating a homicide on Interstate 85 northbound just south of Jimmy Carter Blvd in the HOV lane. More details to follow. Traffic is affected. pic.twitter.com/r2sOEHieZ3— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) October 31, 2019
Update: The Medical Examiner's Office said that this case does not appear to be a suicide. pic.twitter.com/2EGb3qTONH— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) October 31, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}