Woman found shot to death on I-85 in Gwinnett County; traffic impacted in area

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County authorities are investigating a woman's death on Interstate 85 north. 

    Police said the scene is in the HOV lane just south of Jimmy Carter Boulevard. 

    According to the Medical Examiner's Office, the death does not appear to be a suicide. Officials said the woman died from a gunshot wound.

    Police said that there were no other people inside of the car when officers arrived. 

    Gwinnett's homicide unit and crime scene unit are investigating.

    Multiple lanes are closed due to the investigation. 

