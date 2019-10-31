  • WEATHER TODAY: Rain, storms ahead before a cold Halloween night

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Don't be spooked if you see some rain and storms today. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says you can expect rain and storms this morning into the afternoon.

    The timeline of the rain and storms for your neighborhood -- and when temperatures drop drastically -- on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    A freeze warning has been issued for much of north Georgia for tonight.

    [Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts straight to your phone]
     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories