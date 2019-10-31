WEATHER TODAY: Rain, storms ahead before a cold Halloween night

ATLANTA - Don't be spooked if you see some rain and storms today.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says you can expect rain and storms this morning into the afternoon.
The timeline of the rain and storms for your neighborhood -- and when temperatures drop drastically -- on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
A freeze warning has been issued for much of north Georgia for tonight.
JUST IN: Freeze warning issued for much of north Georgia for tonight. Before that, we track rain and storms.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) October 31, 2019
I'm updating the full forecast live on @wsbtv at 4:30am.
