BREAKING NEWS: Deadly shooting shuts down I-675 SB in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the highway.
Clayton County police tell Channel 2 Action News that there was an argument that led to gunfire.
The gunfire continued to the area of Forest Parkway at Interstate 675, where the passenger in one of the cars involved was shot and killed.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene as police search for the shooter, for LIVE reports ALL morning on Channel 2 Action News.
I-675 southbound is currently shut down at Ellenwood Road (exit 5).
Drivers should use I-75 instead.
RED ALERT Clayton Co: police investigating a shooting I-675 south shut down at Ellenwood Rd (exit 5). Use I-75. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/6rBF5QR5Ft— Ashley Frasca (@AshleyFrascaWSB) October 31, 2019
