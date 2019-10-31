Person killed after tree falls on car in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has confirmed with emergency officials that a person was killed when a tree fell on their vehicle.
A tree has fallen on a vehicle near 615 Mount Paran Rd. Mount Paran Road will be closed between Rebel Trl and Jett Rd for several hours.— Sandy Springs, GA (@SandySpringsGA) October 31, 2019
The incident happened along Mt. Paran Road near Jett Road in Sandy Springs around 1:30 p.m.
Channel 2's Mike Petchenik is at the scene. He said police are diverting traffic in the area while they investigate the death.
Authorities say the road could be shut down for hours while they investigate.
BREAKING: Person killed in #SandySprings after tree came down on car on Mt. Paran Road. pic.twitter.com/q1Yi5WCWRK— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) October 31, 2019
