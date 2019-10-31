  • Person killed after tree falls on car in Sandy Springs

    By: Mike Petchenik

    SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has confirmed with emergency officials that a person was killed when a tree fell on their vehicle.

    The incident happened along Mt. Paran Road near Jett Road in Sandy Springs around 1:30 p.m.

    Channel 2's Mike Petchenik is at the scene. He said police are diverting traffic in the area while they investigate the death.

    Authorities say the road could be shut down for hours while they investigate. 

